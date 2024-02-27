Man in his 60s still being questioned following death of Paddy O'Mahony senior in Castlemaine

A man in his 60s is still being questioned following the death of an 84 year old man in Castlemaine at the weekend.

Paddy O'Mahony Senior is believed to have been shot in the chest - but no firearm was recovered at the scene.

Gardaí say they're investigating 'all the circumstances' surrounding his death.

They also say they're not releasing details from the post mortem, for operational reasons.

The grandfather and father of five was found dead at his home in Castlemaine on Sunday morning.