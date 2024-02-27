Advertisement
News

Man in his 60s still being questioned following death of Paddy O'Mahony senior in Castlemaine

Feb 27, 2024 08:53 By radiokerrynews
Man in his 60s still being questioned following death of Paddy O'Mahony senior in Castlemaine
Share this article

A man in his 60s is still being questioned following the death of an 84 year old man in Castlemaine at the weekend.

 

 

Advertisement

Paddy O'Mahony Senior is believed to have been shot in the chest - but no firearm was recovered at the scene.

 

 

Advertisement

Gardaí say they're investigating 'all the circumstances' surrounding his death.

 

They also say they're not releasing details from the post mortem, for operational reasons.

Advertisement

 

 

The grandfather and father of five was found dead at his home in Castlemaine on Sunday morning.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry company had no option but to pursue those spreading defamatory lies
Advertisement
Man remains in garda custody on suspicion of murdering elderly man in Castlemaine
Kerry election conventions for Fine Gael and Labour
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry producer wins Irish Food Writers’ Guild Food Award
Kerry election conventions for Fine Gael and Labour
Man remains in garda custody on suspicion of murdering elderly man in Castlemaine
Kerry car dealer wins at SIMI Irish Motor Industry Awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus