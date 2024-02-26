A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in Castlemaine yesterday.

The body of Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Mahony, who was in his 80s, was discovered at a residence in the area yesterday morning.

Gardaí say the scene remains preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

Gardaí attended the scene in Castlemaine yesterday morning.

Mr O’Mahony was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry.

It’s believed he died from a shotgun injury.

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his body.

A man aged in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder by investigating Gardaí earlier today.

He is currently detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda Station in this county.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out today by State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station, and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to the case; a Garda family liaison officer is also liaising with the family.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.