Castlemaine community supporting family of man whose body was discovered yesterday

The community of Castlemaine is offering support the family of a man whose body was discovered in the area yesterday.

The body of Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Mahony, who was in his 80s, was discovered at a residence in the area yesterday morning.

It’s believed he died from a shotgun injury; Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his body.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place at University Hospital Kerry today and Gardaí say the results will determine the course of their investigation.

Moderator of Castlemaine Parish, Fr Danny Broderick says his death caused a terrible shock for the whole community.

He says everyone will support the family through this difficult time: