Man remanded on continuing bail in relation to alleged Tralee begging offense

A man has been remanded on bail in relation to an alleged begging offense in Tralee.

24 year-old Ionel Muntean of no-fixed abode appeared before Judge John King in relation to one public order charge.

It’s alleged that on Friday October 4th at Abbey Court Tralee, Ionel Muntean engaged in begging, which obstructed the passage of people, and did not have permission to do so contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 2011.

He appeared before Tralee District Court recently in relation to the charge and told the judge he didn’t want a solicitor and was representing himself.

The court heard Mr Muntean has been homeless for three years and is sleeping on the street.

Judge John King directed him to collect a copy of garda statements regarding the charge at Tralee Garda Station.

He remanded Mr Muntean on continuing bail, to appear before Tralee District Court on November 6th for plea or to set a date.