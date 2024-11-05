Advertisement
News

Man remanded on continuing bail in relation to alleged Tralee begging offense

Nov 5, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Man remanded on continuing bail in relation to alleged Tralee begging offense
Share this article

A man has been remanded on bail in relation to an alleged begging offense in Tralee.

24 year-old Ionel Muntean of no-fixed abode appeared before Judge John King in relation to one public order charge.

It’s alleged that on Friday October 4th at Abbey Court Tralee, Ionel Muntean engaged in begging, which obstructed the passage of people, and did not have permission to do so contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 2011.

Advertisement

He appeared before Tralee District Court recently in relation to the charge and told the judge he didn’t want a solicitor and was representing himself.

The court heard Mr Muntean has been homeless for three years and is sleeping on the street.

Judge John King directed him to collect a copy of garda statements regarding the charge at Tralee Garda Station.

Advertisement

He remanded Mr Muntean on continuing bail, to appear before Tralee District Court on November 6th for plea or to set a date.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee councillors request update over fears new courthouse will not be delivered this decade
Advertisement
Public consultation on N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass to run for four weeks
23 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council says further funding would be required to enhance Collis Sandes wood walk
National public consultation launched on Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara Ciarraí
Tralee councillors request update over fears new courthouse will not be delivered this decade
Cork Airport begins new four-times weekly service to Glasgow
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus