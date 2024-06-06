Advertisement
News

Man remanded on bail in relation to assault causing harm at Kerry refugee centre

Jun 6, 2024 13:27 By radiokerrynews
Man remanded on bail in relation to assault causing harm at Kerry refugee centre
Share this article

A man has been remanded on continuing bail in connection to an alleged assault at a Kerry refugee centre.

Alexic Shenduk appeared before Judge David Waters at Killarney District Court recently.

The Ukrainian refugee faces one charge of assault causing harm in relation to an alleged incident at The Purple Heather, Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort.

Advertisement

It’s alleged that at around 9.30pm on Saturday December 16th, Alexic Shenduk slashed the upper left arm of another man, at The Purple Heather, Beaufort.

Judge David Waters asked what was the delay in the case, as it has been before the court since 2023.

Sergeant Stephen O’Brien advised that an updated medical report is sought on the injured party, and presented the Judge with photographs of the injuries.

Advertisement

The man was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where he was treated for an 11cm laceration to his upper left arm and received 40 stitches.

Mr Shenduk’s solicitor, Padraig O’Connell said he’d like to remind the court that the incident occurred in the home of the accused, who was awoken from his sleep.

53-year-old Mr Shenduk, is a medical surgeon from the Donetsk region of Ukraine, who fled the war.

Advertisement

Judge Waters remanded the father of 2 on continuing bail, to appear before Killarney District Court on July 16th for the book of evidence to be served.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney meeting hears opposition to 224-unit housing development
Advertisement
Kerry’s county registrar urges people to bring ID with them to polling stations
Kerry TD urges people to be careful of online disinformation during broadcast moratorium
Advertisement

Recommended

Thursday Community Games Preview
St Brendans Crowned Division 2 Hurling Champions
Munster Momentum Crucial In URC Challenge
Frisch Returns As Munster Make 3 Changes For Quarter Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus