Man remanded in custody in relation to serious assault in Ardfert

A man has been remanded in custody in relation to an alleged serious assault in the Ardfert area.

49-year-old Hryhorii Sryotenko appeared before Tralee District Court.

He faces two charges in relation to the alleged incident last Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred on the morning of Saturday January 13th, at 92 Banna Beach Holiday Homes, Banna, Ardfert.

It’s alleged that in the course of a fight, Mr Sryotenko produced a large carving knife, in a manner likely to intimidate or capable of inflicting serious injury to another person.

It’s also alleged that Mr Sryotenko intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to a woman in her 40s.

At Tralee District Court, defending solicitor Brendan Ahern said Mr Sryotenko had been very cooperative with Gardaí.

He requested an urgent psychiatric assessment to be undertaken and for the case to be expedited.

Judge David Waters ordered all appropriate psychiatric treatment to be given.

He remanded Mr Sryotenko in custody to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on January 31st for the Book of evidence to be served.