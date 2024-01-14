Man charged following alleged assault in Ardfert

A man's been charged after a woman, in her 40s, was seriously assaulted in Kerry.
The alleged attack happened at a home in Ardfert at around 7.30am yesterday morning.
She's been brought to University Hospital Kerry, where her condition is described as serious but stable.
A man, in his 40s, has been arrested and is being held at a Garda station in the county.
A technical examination was conducted yesterday and concluded late last night.
He's to appear before Mallow District court tomorrow morning.
Investigations are ongoing.
