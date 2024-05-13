Over €7 million in funding announced for rural regeneration projects in Kerry

Over €7 million in funding has been announced for rural regeneration funding in Kerry.

The funding, under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF), aims to rejuvenate town centres, drive economic growth and boost tourism in Rural Ireland.

To date over €557 million has been invested into projects under the scheme.

Advertisement

The latest allocations have been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley.

Over €7 million has been granted for two landmark projects in Kerry under the RRDF funding.

€6.4 million has been allocated to Cahersiveen for the regeneration of the town centre.

Advertisement

The regeneration plan includes a new amenity site at the waterfront and a new boardwalk.

It also includes the renovation and extension of the historic Carnegie Building in Cahersiveen, which was former Library of the town.

€640,000 has been allocated to Killorglin to repurpose a vacant courthouse as a heritage, cultural performance and events space.

Advertisement

The project aims to revitalise the town centre, address dereliction and provide a centre hub for events and festivals