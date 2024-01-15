Advertisement
News

Man due in court this morning in connection with serious assault in Ardfert

Jan 15, 2024 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Man due in court this morning in connection with serious assault in Ardfert
Share this article

A man in his 40s is due in court this morning in connection with a serious assault in the county.

A woman in her 40s is in serious condition in hospital after the alleged attack which happened on Saturday morning at 7.30 in Ardfert.

She was taken to University Hospital Kerry where her condition is described as serious but stable.

Advertisement

The man has been charged and is to appear before Mallow District Court later this morning.

A technical examination was conducted by Garda scenes of crime officers on Saturday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Body discovered in search for elderly man missing from Kerry Limerick border
Advertisement
Man charged following alleged assault in Ardfert
Over 2,800 speeding Fixed Charge Notices in Kerry in 2023
Advertisement

Recommended

Body discovered in search for elderly man missing from Kerry Limerick border
Monday local badminton fixtures & results
National final today for Kerry side
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus