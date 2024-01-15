Man due in court this morning in connection with serious assault in Ardfert

A man in his 40s is due in court this morning in connection with a serious assault in the county.

A woman in her 40s is in serious condition in hospital after the alleged attack which happened on Saturday morning at 7.30 in Ardfert.

She was taken to University Hospital Kerry where her condition is described as serious but stable.

The man has been charged and is to appear before Mallow District Court later this morning.

A technical examination was conducted by Garda scenes of crime officers on Saturday.