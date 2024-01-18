Advertisement
Man remanded in custody in connection with almost €90,000 drugs seizure in Listowel

Jan 18, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Court - Radio Kerry News - EH
A man has been remanded in custody in connection with the seizure of almost €90,000 worth of drugs in North Kerry.

36-year-old Nerijus Turauskas of 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Limerick faces three charges in relation to the seizure in Listowel in November.

Mr Turauskas appeared before Tralee District Court via video-link in relation to the charges.

It’s alleged that on November 21st last at Gortacrissane Listowel, Mr Turauskas had a controlled drug in his possession, namely cocaine, worth €87,500.

He is also charged with having cocaine in his possession for sale or supply at the same address and date.

Mr Turauskas also faces a charge of possessing €3,870 in cash while knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct on November 21st at 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick.

Judge David Waters further remanded him in custody, to appear before a special sitting of Tralee District Court, via video-link, on January 31st for the book of evidence to be served.

