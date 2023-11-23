Man appears in court charged in connection with almost €90,000 drugs seizure in North Kerry

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of almost €90,000 worth of cocaine in North Kerry.

36-year-old Nerijus Turausks of 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Limerick was arrested by Gardaí on Tuesday.

He was since charged and appeared before Tralee District Court today.

Mr Turausks is charged with having a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in his possession on November 21st at Gortacrissane, Listowel.

He’s also charged with having cocaine in his possession for the purpose of sale or supply at the same address and date.

Nerijus Turausks also faces a charge of possessing €3,870 in cash while knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct on November 21st at 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Limerick.

He appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court this afternoon and Detective Garda Stephen Foley gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court that Mr Turausks made no reply when charged.

Detective Garda Stephen Foley said the State objected to bail given the seriousness of the offence, outlining that €87,500 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

He also stated the State feared he might be a flight risk as he is originally from Lithuania.

Mr Turausks’ solicitor Padraig O’Connell stated his client wasn’t a flight risk as Gardai have his passport, he is in full-time employment and resides in Limerick; he applied for bail with strict conditions for his client.

Judge David Waters refused bail and remanded Nerijus Turausks in custody to appear before Tralee District Court again next Wednesday via videolink.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell plans to apply for bail in the High Court.