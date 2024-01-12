Advertisement
News

Man due before court again next week in connection with almost €90,000 drugs seizure in Listowel

Jan 12, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Man due before court again next week in connection with almost €90,000 drugs seizure in Listowel
Share this article

A man charged in connection with the seizure of almost €90,000 worth of drugs in Listowel is due before court again next week.

36-year-old Nerijus Turauskas of 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Limerick is charged with having a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in his possession on November 21st last at Gortacrissane, Listowel; €87,500 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

He’s also charged with having cocaine in his possession for of sale or supply at the same address and date.

Advertisement

There’s also another charge of possessing €3,870 in cash, while knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct on the same date at 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Limerick.

He remains in custody, and is to appear before Tralee District Court again next Wednesday.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney direct provision centre to continue operating on partially-opened basis
Advertisement
Kenmare MD councillors told they're knowingly walking into battle with planning regulator over area plan
Tralee woman representing the Social Democrats hopes to be first candidate of African heritage to contest election in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

TripAdvisor rank Killarney a top honeymoon destination
Call for Kerry producers to enter Grow with Aldi programme
McIlroy leads by 2 at halfway stage
Tralee woman representing the Social Democrats hopes to be first candidate of African heritage to contest election in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus