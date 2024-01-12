Man due before court again next week in connection with almost €90,000 drugs seizure in Listowel

A man charged in connection with the seizure of almost €90,000 worth of drugs in Listowel is due before court again next week.

36-year-old Nerijus Turauskas of 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Limerick is charged with having a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in his possession on November 21st last at Gortacrissane, Listowel; €87,500 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

He’s also charged with having cocaine in his possession for of sale or supply at the same address and date.

There’s also another charge of possessing €3,870 in cash, while knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct on the same date at 57 The Forts, Dooradoyle, Limerick.

He remains in custody, and is to appear before Tralee District Court again next Wednesday.