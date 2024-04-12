Advertisement
Man killed in North Kerry crash named locally

Apr 12, 2024 09:28 By radiokerrynews
The man who died in a crash in North Kerry on Wednesday night has been named locally.

Vincent O’Doherty was killed following a two-vehicle collision on the N69 at Banemore in Listowel.

Mr O’Doherty, who was in his early 20s, was a passenger in one of the cars; he sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

He was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon.

Three other people were also taken to hospital for assessment and treatment; Gardaí say their injures are not life-threatening.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are asking road users who were on the N69 between Tralee and Listowel on Wednesday evening from 8:30pm to 9:15pm who have camera footage, including dash cam, to provide it to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station at 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

