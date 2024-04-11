Man in his 20s dies in road crash in Listowel

A man, aged in his 20s, has died following a road traffic collision in North Kerry.

The two-car collision occurred on the N69 at Banemore in Listowel last night.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the two-car collision around 9 o'clock last night.

A man, aged in his 20s, who was a passenger in one of the cars sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The young man was pronounced dead this afternoon; the coroner has been notified.

Three other people were also taken to hospital for assessment and treatment; Gardaí say their injures are not life-threatening.

The road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but it reopened to traffic this afternoon.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are asking road users who were on the N69 between Tralee and Listowel yesterday evening from 8:30pm to 9:15pm who have camera footage, including dash cam, to provide it to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station at 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.