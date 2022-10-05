Man killed and woman stabbed during attack at Tralee funeral

A man’s been killed and a woman’s been stabbed following an attack at a family funeral in Tralee.

The attack took place at Rath Graveyard just before midday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward as well as those who may have camera footage.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.

It’s understood the man in his 40s was stabbed during or after the course of a funeral that was taking place at around quarter to twelve today in Rath Graveyard in Rathass, Tralee.

There was a large number of mourners at the funeral; many who attended were from Tralee, Killarney and Cork.

A woman in her 40s, who's the dead man's wife, was taken to University Hospital Kerry which is across the road from the cemetery.

She was also stabbed.

Gardaí say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí say the man was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel and his body was taken to UHK where a postmortem will be carried out by the state pathologist.

The scene is currently preserved by the Kerry Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit for a full technical examination.

Rath Graveyard has been closed to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.