Man further remanded on bail in connection with over €35,000 drugs seizure in Castleisland

Jan 19, 2024 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Man further remanded on bail in connection with over €35,000 drugs seizure in Castleisland
A man has been remanded on continuing bail in connection with the seizure of over €35,000 worth of drugs in Castleisland.

47-year-old Edgar Prendiville of Lisheenbaun, Farranfore faces four charges in relation to the seizure.

It’s alleged that on January 7th, at Lisheenbaun, Farranfore, Mr Prendiville was in possession of cocaine for sale or supply.

It’s also alleged he was in possession of cocaine for personal use, in possession of cannabis and in possession of over €2,300 of cash.

Judge David Waters remanded Mr Prendiville on continuing bail, to appear before Tralee District Court on February 28th for DPP directions.

 

