Man remanded on bail in relation to €37,000 drugs seizure in Castleisland

A man has been remanded on bail in connection with the seizure of over €35,000 worth of drugs in Castleisland.

47-year-old Edgar Prendiville of Lisheenbaun, Farranfore appeared before Killarney District Court this morning.

Edgar Prendiville appeared before Judge David Waters this morning in relation to four charges.

It’s alleged that on January 7th, at Lisheenbaun, Farranfore, Mr Prendiville was in possession of cocaine for sale or supply contrary to Section 15 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It’s also alleged he was in possession of cocaine for personal use; in possession of cannabis ; and in possession of over €2,300 of cash - contrary to the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act 2010.

The court heard evidence from Garda Steven Foley, who said the approximate total value of drugs seized was €37,000.

Mr Prendiville’s solicitor, Pat Mann, applied for bail, which was granted on conditions, with no objections.

Mr Prendiville was remanded on bail, to appear before Tralee District Court on January 17th, for DPP directions.