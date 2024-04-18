Man found guilty of dangerous driving causing death of Paudie Palmer

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of sports broadcaster and Kenmare man Paudie Palmer.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi, who is a native of Ukraine but has an address at Rigsdale House in Ballinhassig, Co Cork, had denied dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Palmer at Dunkereen Cross, Innishannon, Cork, on December 29th 2022.

Mr Palmer, who was 65-years-old and a father of two, was hospitalised after the incident and died in Cork University Hospital on January 8th 2023.

The state’s case in this trial was that Mr Bezverkhyi came to a stop sign and went through it, just as Mr Palmer’s car was coming to the crossroads, causing it to spin and collide with the embankment, causing his death.

The jury of seven women and five men returned a unanimous guilty verdict this afternoon, following almost six hours of deliberation.

Earlier this week, the trial heard Mr Bezverkhyi admitted to his mother and friends in text messages, just hours after the collision, that he had left the scene of a traffic accident drunk.

In one, the accused said “I will be jailed. Left the scene of a traffic accident”, and in another he said “I got in to a car accident. Advise me what to do. I am in the wrong 100%. I drove off. I was drunk. There is no excuse for me. I am guilty of all.”

The trial had also heard evidence from Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, who said Mr Palmer was around 300-500 metres from his home when the collision occurred.

Dr Bolster said the cause of death was traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, with thoracic injuries due to a road traffic collision.

Mr Bezverkhyi was remanded in custody for sentencing on May 2nd, and victim impact statements will be prepared in advance of that date.