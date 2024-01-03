Advertisement
News

Man found dead in rural North Kerry home named

Jan 3, 2024
Man found dead in rural North Kerry home named
The man who was found dead in his rural North Kerry home at the weekend has been named as Michael Sheehy.

The farmer, who was in his mid-60s, may have been dead for a number of months before being discovered on Saturday evening at his home in Scrahan, Duagh.

A post mortem took place on his remains yesterday but there are no indications of any suspicious circumstances.

Concerns had been raised about Mr Sheehy’s whereabouts, but it’s believed he was a very private individual.

When he made no contact over Christmas, family contacted gardaí, who discovered the remains after forcing entry into the remote home.

Michael Sheehy’s funeral Mass will take place tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 11.30 in St Brigid’s Church, Duagh.

