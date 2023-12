The body of a man has been discovered at a home in North Kerry.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was found at a house in a remote area of Duagh, Listowel around 3pm yesterday.

The Coroner’s office and the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday.

Gardaí say the outcome of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation.