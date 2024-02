A man is due to appear in court this morning charged in connection with a stabbing in South Kerry which left a teenager with serious injuries.

This incident took place at 2.20am yesterday in Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen.

A teenager was found with apparent stab wounds and was taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries.

A man in his 50s was arrested in connection to the incident.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Killarney District Court this morning.