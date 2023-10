A man is due in court later today in relation to the death of a man in Tralee last year.

The man, aged in his fifties, was arrested at Dublin Airport last night, after being extradited from England, in connection with a fatal assault at the Abbey Court apartment complex, on May 22nd 2022.

He has since been charged in relation to the investigation, and is due before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court this afternoon.

Gardaí say investigations into the assault are on-going.