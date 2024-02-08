A man is due in court this morning in connection with a house fire in Kerry in which a father and his young daughter died.

30-year-old Anthony O’Brien and his five-year-old daughter Nadine died following the house fire in Killeen Heights in Tralee in May 2012.

The garda investigation into the fire led to the arrest of a man in the UK on foot of a Trade and Cooperation Agreement Warrant with police in the UK.

The man arrested in the UK, who is in his 30s, has now been brought back to Ireland following his extradition.

He’s due to appear at Cahersiveen District Court this morning, where it’s expected he will face a charge in relation to the fire.