A man has been arrested in the UK in connection with a house fire in Kerry 12 years ago in which a father and his young daughter died.

The man was arrested in the UK in response to information supplied by the gardaí.

30-year-old Anthony O’Brien and his five-year-old daughter Nadine, died following the house fire in Killeen Heights in Tralee in May 2012.

Mr O’Brien had attempted to save his daughter, but both tragically died.

The Irish Independent reports that the garda investigation into the fire has now led to the arrest of a man in his 40s in the UK.

Gardaí reportedly regarded the fire as suspicious, with the belief someone had started the fire deliberately.

It’s reported that the man is now expected to face extradition to Ireland, where he will appear in a district court to face a charge.