Two men arrested over fatal Tralee fire released without charge

Two men arrested in connection with a fire that killed a father and daughter in Tralee 10 years ago have been released from custody.

30-year-old Anthony O'Brien and his five-year-old daughter Nadine died in the blaze at Killeen Heights.

The news of two arrests yesterday and one in June were described as shocking, as the fire was thought to have been a tragic accident.

The house fire in Killeen Heights, Tralee on May 12th 2012 claimed the lives of 30-year-old Anthony O'Brien and his five-year-old daughter Nadine.

Anthony’s wife and Nadine’s mother, Kelly, survived after escaping the blaze.

It was thought at the time the fire was a tragic accident.

Yesterday morning, however, Gardaí confirmed that 10 years on, two men, both aged in their 40s, had been arrested in connection with this fatal fire.

They had been held at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations, but have since been released.

Gardaí also revealed that in June a man in his 30s was also arrested in connection with this fatal fire; he too was released without charge.

Files on the three men are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will decide whether there’s enough evidence to charge the men with an offence.