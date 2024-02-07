Advertisement
Man due in court charged with criminal damage of Killarney direct provision centre

Feb 7, 2024 08:22 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Court - Radio Kerry News - EH
A man is due in court this morning charged with criminal damage to a direct provision centre in Killarney.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested yesterday evening and has since been charged.

It’s part of an ongoing garda investigation into allegations of criminal damage of the Harmony Inn direct provision centre in Killarney on New Year’s Day.

This arrest is the second in the investigation, as a 21-year-old last week appeared in Listowel District Court facing one charge of damaging the front door of the property.

The man arrested yesterday evening is due to appear at Tralee District Court this morning.

