Man appeared in Kenmare District Court charged with murder

Oct 7, 2023 16:18 By radiokerrynews
Man appeared in Kenmare District Court charged with murder
A 51 year old man appeared before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court this afternoon charged with murder.

 

Patrick Murphy of no fixed abode is charged with the murder of Joseph Brosnan in May of last year.

Giving evidence before Judge David Waters Det Sgt Marc O Sullivan of Tralee Gardaí said he arrested Mr Murphy at Dublin Airport at 6.34pm yesterday evening, on foot of a Trade and Cooperation arrest warrant and took him to Tralee Garda Station.

 

At 12.27am this morning he charges Mr  Murphy with the murder of Joseph Brosnan at 9 Abbey Court Tralee on Sunday the 22nd of May 2022.

 

Mr Murphy made no reply to the charge. Solicitor for the defendant Dave Ramsay made an application for legal aid, which was granted.

Judge David Waters remanded Mr Murphy to appear in person before Tralee District Court this Wednesday 11th October.

