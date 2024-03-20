Advertisement
Man charged in connection with alleged Tralee attack asks judge to put case back four weeks

Mar 20, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Man charged in connection with alleged Tralee attack asks judge to put case back four weeks
A man charged in connection with an alleged attack on a woman in Tralee has asked the District Court judge to put his case back for four weeks.

The man is of no fixed abode, and cannot be identified due to the nature of the charges.

He appeared before Judge David Waters this morning via video link from Cork Prison.

The man faces five charges, including rape, and Section 4 rape of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act 1990.

He’s also charged with threat to kill or cause serious harm, burglary with intent to commit assault causing harm, and the production of an implement in the course of a dispute, namely a scissors.

All the charges relate to one alleged incident in Tralee of an attack on a young woman.

The man appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court this morning.

When he appeared on video link, he immediately asked Judge Waters to put his case back four weeks, before his solicitor Pat Mann told him the state would make an application first.

Judge Waters said he presumed the DPP was not required due to the nature of the charges, and Sergeant Chris Manton said this will proceed for trial under indictment pending the book of evidence.

Sergeant Manton said the state sought to remand the man in custody for two weeks, but Pat Mann said he is in a position to be remanded for four weeks by consent.

The man was remanded in continuing custody to 17th April, and at this point he again spoke over the video link to ask if he could appear via video link on that date.

His solicitor Pat Mann told him he will appear via video link if the book of evidence is not ready.

The court also heard there was no bail application.

