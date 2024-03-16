Man appears in court in relation to alleged Tralee attack

A man has appeared at a special sitting of Mallow District Court in connection with an alleged attack on a woman in Tralee.

He faces five charges including rape, and a charge of section 4 rape of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act 1990.

The man is also charged with threat to kill or cause serious harm, burglary with intent to commit assault causing harm, and the production of an implement in the course of a dispute, namely a scissors.

The 32-year-old man, who's of no fixed abode, cannot be identified because of the rape charges.

There was no bail application; Judge Colm Roberts noted that no such application could be made anyway given the nature of some of the charges.

Detective Sergeant Tom Burke said he arrested the man on suspicion of rape on March 14th in Tralee and he was charged at 6am today.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on Wednesday next.

In response from a request from his solicitor Pat Mann, Judge Roberts said he would order the accused receive all relevant medical attention and medication.

Legal aid was granted.