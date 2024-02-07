Advertisement
Man arrested in UK in connection with fatal Kerry house fire is an Irish national

Feb 7, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Man arrested in UK in connection with fatal Kerry house fire is an Irish national
The man who was arrested in the UK in connection with a fatal house fire in Kerry 12 years ago is an Irish national.

30-year-old Anthony O’Brien and his five-year-old daughter Nadine, died following the house fire in Killeen Heights in Tralee in May 2012.

Mr O’Brien helped his partner Kelly get to safety and returned into the house to try and save their daughter, but both tragically died.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in the UK in response to information supplied by the gardaí.

The man is now expected to face extradition to Ireland, where he will appear in a district court to face a charge.

Reporter with the Irish Independent Ralph Riegel explains the extradition process:

