Mark Allen's World Snooker Championship campaign came to a dramatic end last night.

The Antrim native lost a final frame decider to John Higgins in their second round match at the Crucible.

Allen had held a 62-point lead, but Higgins completed a clearance of 71 to advance to the last eight.

The quarter finals get underway this morning, it's David Gilbert versus Stephen Maguire and Judd Trump against Jak Jones.