Man arrested in connection with South Kerry grow house 13 years ago sentenced

A man who left Ireland after being arrested in connection with a South Kerry grow house has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Vasile Gregorius, with an address in Spain, was charged with cultivation and unlawful supply under the misuse of Drugs Act in Kenmare 13 years ago.

He was detained under a European arrest warrant last month.

On September 18th 2009, Mr Gregorius along with a man named Glen Dale were arrested at the Carhomeengar (Car-ho-meen-garr) in Kenmare on foot of the discovery of a cannabis grow house at Mr Dale’s property.

Tralee Circuit Court heard that Gardaí were satisfied that Mr Dale, who has since died, was the prime organiser and Mr Gregorius, a Romanian national staying in his house, tended the 311 plants when he was away.

Vasile Gregorius left the jurisdiction after being released from custody, believing he was exonerated by Glen Dale’s admissions.

The defence argued that it was a misunderstanding on behalf of Mr Gregorius who presented himself to Spanish police after a family member told him a European arrest warrant had been issued.

Garda Seán Twomey, who initially arrested the accused in 2009, said he discovered the sophisticated operation which had a potential street value of €124,400.

However, he believed that Mr Gregorius was not reaping the financial rewards of the cannabis plants, but was being fed and sheltered by the now deceased.

Miss Justice Helen Boyle said mitigating factors included his co-operation with gardaí, his guilty plea and his young family.

She sentenced him to three years with the final two suspended.