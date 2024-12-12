Man accused of North Kerry murder to face charge in Central Criminal Court

A man accused of murdering another man in North Kerry this year will face the charge against him in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Kieran Brady, who is in his mid-thirties, from Upper Athea, Limerick, is one of three people accused of murdering Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure.

Mr Kennelly, who was also in his mid-thirties was killed in May this year.

Gerard Kennelly was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th in Knockanure village.

The three people charged with the murder of Mr Kennelly are Kieran Brady, in his mid-30s of Upper Athea, Limerick, 22-year-old Abigail Lynch of Woodview Place, Tarbert, and 27-year-old Kane Hornyak of Doon Road, Ballybunion.

All three face one single charge each, contained in the book of evidence; that each person murdered Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure on May 27th, contrary to common law.

Mr Hornyak and Ms Lynch were last week both sent forward to the Central Criminal Court for trial or on a signed plea to face the charge of murder.

This week at Tralee District Court, Kieran Brady’s solicitor Pat Mann confirmed the book of evidence against his client was served on him last week.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions has consented to the accused being sent forward for trial to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge David Waters sent him forward to the Central Criminal Court to stand trial, and noted he could not hear a bail application as the charge is murder, so remanded him in custody.

Mr Brady’s solicitor Pat Mann said his client is before the High Court today to apply for bail.

Legal aid was granted for Mr Mann and for two counsel for trial.