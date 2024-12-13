Man accused of early morning table lamp assault in Castleisland sent forward to Circuit Court

A man accused of using a table lamp in an assault in Castleisland has been sent forward to Tralee Circuit Court to face the charges against him.

39-year-old Dermot O’Mahony, of Mountain View, Leith West Abbeydorney, is accused of the early morning assault on the June Bank Holiday Monday.

Gardaí previously outlined in court that Mr O’Mahony allegedly entered the house of his partner at the time, in Cahereen Heights, Castleisland, at around 6:30am on the June Bank Holiday Monday.

It’s alleged that he then accosted his partner and a man in a bedroom, and used a table lamp and his fists to strike both parties.

Mr O’Mahony appeared in Tralee District Court this week, and was served with the state’s book of evidence against him.

He was sent forward to Tralee Circuit Court on three charges within the book of evidence; in the Circuit Court, he will either stand trial before a judge and jury or plead guilty and be sentenced.

These three charges are assault causing harm to the man and woman, as well as criminal damage.

Sergeant Chris Manton said there is a fourth charge, trespassing, which will be added to the indictment.

Judge David Waters sent him forward for trial, or for sentencing on a signed guilty plea, to the next sittings of Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.