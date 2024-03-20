A man accused of murdering an elderly Castlemaine man has left state custody after bail sureties of €27,000 was lodged in the District Court.

66-year-old Thomas Carroll of 25 Brookway, Clonmel, Tipperary, is charged with the murder of Paddy O’Mahony in Castlemaine in February.

He was granted bail at the High Court last week, and this was implemented at Tralee District Court this morning.

Advertisement

Mr Carroll was charged with the murder of Paddy O’Mahony, who was in his 80s, at Castlemaine on February 24th, contrary to common law.

Bail cannot be granted in the District Court on a murder charge, but Mr Carroll was granted bail in the High Court last Thursday.

He appeared in Tralee District Court this morning from custody before Judge David Waters.

Advertisement

The court was told that he was remanded on his own bail bond of €7,000, and an independent surety of €20,000.

This was lodged by a third-party individual, who was present in court and signed Mr Carroll’s bail bond.

This man was asked by Judge Waters if he understood he was lodging a surety for the attendance of Mr Carroll at court, and if Mr Carroll breaches any of his bail conditions or fails to appear in court, this €20,000 will likely be forfeited to the state and not returned to him.

Advertisement

The man said he did understand this, and Mr Carroll told Judge Waters he understood what he had signed.

These conditions also include that he surrenders all firearms in his possession, surrender his passport, and sign on at his local garda station daily.

Mr Carroll was remanded on bail for the book of evidence to be served on April 17th, but his attendance will be excused if the book is not ready on that date.