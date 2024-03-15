Advertisement
High Court grants bail to man accused of murder of Castlemaine man

Mar 15, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
The High Court has granted bail to the man accused of the murder of an elderly man in Castlemaine last month.

66-year-old Thomas Carroll of 25 Brookway, Clonmel, Tipperary is charged with the murder of Paddy O’Mahony in Castlemaine in February.

Gardaí discovered the body of Mr O’Mahony, who was in his 80s, at his property in Castlemaine on the morning of Sunday, February 25th.

Thomas Carroll first appeared before Tralee District Court on February 28th, charged with the murder of Paddy O’Mahony at Ballyrameen, Castlemaine contrary to common law.

Mr Carroll was remanded in custody; only the High Court can grant bail to someone accused of murder.

Mr Carroll is represented by solicitor Pat Mann, who lodged an application for bail with the High Court.

The application was heard yesterday and the High Court has granted bail.

Solicitor Pat Mann has applied to Listowel District Court to have the case brought before Tralee District Court next Wednesday for bail to be implemented.

