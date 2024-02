A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Castlemaine man Paddy O’Mahony.

66-year-old Thomas Carroll of 25 Brookway, Clonmel, Tipperary, appeared before Judge John King at Tralee District Court this afternoon.

He’s charged with the murder of Paddy O’Mahony at Ballyrameen, Castlemaine, on Saturday last, contrary to common law.

Mr Carroll was remanded in custody, and will appear again at Tralee District Court next Wednesday.