London Rose selected for this year's competition

Following on from Édaein O’Connell’s selection as this year’s Kerry Rose, the festival committee in London has selected their nomination for the Rose of Tralee International Festival in August.

Hilary Reynolds from St Albans, Hertfordshire has been chosen to represent London at the festival which will take place from August 19th to 23rd.

London has been selected as one of the Rose centres that will go straight to Tralee to participate in the competition in 2022.

Hayley is London-born, with her father hailing from Roscommon and her mother born to parents from Kilkenny and Leitrim.

Hayley, who's a personal trainer, was presented her sash by outgoing 2019 London Rose Laura Kennedy.

After a two-year delay, she and the other finalists were treated to a replica Rose of Tralee mini-tour where they were treated to a reception with Ambassador Adrian O’Neill at the Irish Embassy.