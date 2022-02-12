Advertisement
Live performance sector in Kerry encouraged to apply for funding

Feb 12, 2022 18:02 By radiokerrynews
Live performance sector in Kerry encouraged to apply for funding
Those involved in the live performance sector in Kerry are being encouraged to apply for funding.

Kerry County Council is inviting applications from producers, promoters, festivals, venues and performers for funding to help organise live performances.

It's part of the third round of the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, which aims to support employment and wellbeing through the provision of live gigs.

All proposed performances seeking funding must take place between April 1st and June 30th of this year.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, March 9th at 4pm and forms are available from [email protected]

