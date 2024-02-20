Gardaí have confirmed that two people were arrested in the south of the country last month as part of an international probe into organised crime.

The Garda Press Office said today that the arrests were part of an Europe-wide investigation targeting a gang involved in the sale and supply of drugs, as well as money-laundering.

Law enforcement authorities from Lithuania and the UK were also involved in the investigation.

Three locations in this country were searched and almost €35,000 in cash as well as drugs with an estimated value of €5,000 were seized.

Gardaí also confiscated electronic devices and financial documents.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of having committed offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

They were detained and questioned at a Garda station in the south.

The two were later released and a file’s being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.