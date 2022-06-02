Listowel Writers' Week winners announced last night

Writer Claire Keegan has won the 2022 'Irish Novel of the Year' award, announced at a ceremony last night, to mark the opening of Listowel Writers' Week.

Sponsored by Kerry Group, this is one of the most prestigious prizes in Irish literature, worth €20,000.

The opening ceremony took place at the Listowel Arms Hotel, with special guest actor Dominic West.

It's the first time Writers Week has been held in person in three years, with a scaled-down festival taking place online in 2021.

Other major prize winners announced last night, included Martina Evans who won the €10,000 Pigott Prize for Poetry for her collection, American Mules, and Mike Guerin, who won the Bryan MacMahon Short Story Award.