Advertisement
News

Listowel Writers' Week winners announced last night

Jun 2, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Listowel Writers' Week winners announced last night Listowel Writers' Week winners announced last night
Share this article

Writer Claire Keegan has won the 2022 'Irish Novel of the Year' award, announced at a ceremony last night, to mark the opening of Listowel Writers' Week.

 

Sponsored by Kerry Group, this is one of the most prestigious prizes in Irish literature, worth €20,000.

Advertisement

 

The opening ceremony took place at the Listowel Arms Hotel, with special guest actor Dominic West.

 

Advertisement

It's the first time Writers Week has been held in person in three years, with a scaled-down festival taking place online in 2021.

 

Other major prize winners announced last night, included Martina Evans who won the €10,000 Pigott Prize for Poetry for her collection, American Mules, and Mike Guerin, who won the Bryan MacMahon Short Story Award.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus