Listowel students left stranded as Tralee bus is full to capacity

A number of students attending college in Tralee were left stranded in Listowel this morning, after the 8am bus from Listowel to Tralee was full to capacity.

It's emerged that passengers have found themselves without transport to Tralee on a number of occasions in the past fortnight, due to the 8am bus being full.

The bus route in question is the 272 route which starts in Ballybunion and stops in Lisselton, before continuing to Listowel, arriving at 8am.

Listowel-based Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry has called on Bus éireann to either use a bus with a bigger capacity on this route, or add on a second bus to the route.

He says it's not good enough to leave passengers stranded, with no way of getting to work or college: