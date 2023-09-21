Extra bus scheduled for route on which 17 MTU students left without seat

The National Transport Authority is scheduling an extra bus for a route on which 17 MTU students were left stranded without a seat in mid-Kerry.

On Monday, which was the first day of the semester, 12 students were left stranded in Milltown, and a further five in Castlemaine, as the 8am Bus Éireann bus they wished to board to Tralee was full.

The bus runs from Killorglin to Tralee, and serves University Hospital Kerry and the two MTU campuses in Tralee.

Advertisement

The National Transport Authority has now confirmed to local election candidate Tommy Griffin, that two 47-seater buses will now run the route, and a 64-seater will run if those two buses are not available.

Mr Griffin says this is great news for students and other people using the service, and thanked Bus Éireann and the NTA for increasing capacity on the route to meet the demand.