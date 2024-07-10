Advertisement
News

Listowel man appointed Siamsa's Community Engagement Manager

Jul 10, 2024 17:51 By radiokerrynews
Listowel man appointed Siamsa's Community Engagement Manager
Share this article

 

Siamsa Tíre has announced the appointment of a Community Engagement Manager.

Justin Walsh from Listowel will be responsible for connecting with the Siamsa Tíre Community cast and the diverse communities across Kerry.

Advertisement

His brief is to explore performance opportunities and new partnerships throughout the county.

Justin began training with Siamsa Tíre at the age of seven, becoming a full-time professional member with the company at 18.

He later pursued a career in dance in Dublin and also toured for eight years around the world, as a performed with Michael Flatley’s “Lord of the Dance”.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry man refused bail on weapons and drugs charges
Advertisement
Kerry garda sergeant secures injunction ordering election candidate to remove all posts about her
Man (30s) due before Tralee District Court in connection with alleged machete incident in North Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry garda sergeant secures injunction ordering election candidate to remove all posts about her
North Kerry man refused bail on weapons and drugs charges
Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Competition
Man (30s) due before Tralee District Court in connection with alleged machete incident in North Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus