Listowel man appointed Siamsa's Community Engagement Manager

Siamsa Tíre has announced the appointment of a Community Engagement Manager.

Justin Walsh from Listowel will be responsible for connecting with the Siamsa Tíre Community cast and the diverse communities across Kerry.

Advertisement

His brief is to explore performance opportunities and new partnerships throughout the county.

Justin began training with Siamsa Tíre at the age of seven, becoming a full-time professional member with the company at 18.

He later pursued a career in dance in Dublin and also toured for eight years around the world, as a performed with Michael Flatley’s “Lord of the Dance”.