Listowel gathering is a response to controversial priest’s comments

Nov 6, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Listowel gathering is a response to controversial priest's comments
A silent gathering took place in Listowel today in response to the comments made by Fr. Sean Sheehy last weekend condemning same-sex relationships, transgenderism and contraception.

This event was held outside the church where Fr. Sheehy made the controversial statements.

The aim of this was to give people who felt affected by the comments a sense of solidarity.

Event organiser, Jzana Rasvekasa was accompanied by Green Party representative Diarmuid Griffin.

They both acknowledged the importance of respect at the event.

