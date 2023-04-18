Listowel business becomes first Irish acquisition by UK group

A commercial broker business based in Listowel has been acquired by The Clear Group, a UK insurance broker.

The Clear Group has announced the acquisition of McAuliffe Barry & Collins Ltd (trading as MBC Insurance and Techinsure.ie).

It’s the first acquisition Clear has made in the Irish broker market since it was established in 2001.

The MBC executive management team led by managing director Des Murphy, directors Shane Sullivan and Brían McMahon, and chairman Denis Collins will continue to lead the business.

MBC Insurance celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.