Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased to record levels

Aug 15, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased to record levels
Listenership to Radio Kerry has increased to record levels according to the latest JNLR figures.

The figures published today show 87,000 people in Kerry now listen to Radio Kerry, or 55.7% of all radio listeners.

This is an 11% increase over the last 12 months.

The station also has a high proportion of solus listeners, people who only listen to Radio Kerry, and to no other station.

General Manager, Fiona Stack said that Radio Kerry wouldn’t be able to provide live sports coverage, news, speech and music programmes without the support of listeners and local advertisers.

She thanked listeners and advertisers for their loyalty to the station:

