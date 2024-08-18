Advertisement
Less than 10% of homes in Kerry have top BER rating

Aug 18, 2024 18:19 By radiokerrynews
Less than 10% of homes in Kerry have top BER rating
Fewer than 10% of homes in Kerry have the highest BER rating.

That’s according to the CSO’s Domestic Building Energy Report for the second quarter of 2024.

The report shows almost 37,000 (36,905) domestic houses in the county have a BER Rating.

A BER or Building Energy Rating, measures a house's efficiency in using energy, with A being the most efficient, and G being the least.

According to the report by the Central Statistics Office over 11,800 (11,809) of homes in Kerry, or 32%, have a C rating.

Of these 10% are rated C1, 11% have a C2 rating and 11% have a C3 classification.

9% of homes in the county have the top BER rating, of A; while 15% are B rated (B1 accounts for 3%, 4% of dwellings are B2 rated, and 8% are have a B3 rating).

22% of domestic properties in Kerry have a D rating (12% rated D1, with D2 listed homes at 10%); 10% of homes are E rated (6% rated E1, 4% rated E2), while 4% have an F classification.

Meanwhile, 8% of domestic buildings in the county have the lowest BER rating, of G.

The average age of the houses audited in Kerry was 32 years.

