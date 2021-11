A learner driver was caught travelling at nearly 160 km/h on the N69 over the weekend.

An Garda Siochana says the vehicle was one of five which were detected exceeding the 100 km/h limit on the Tralee-Listowel road in recent days.

The learner driver, who was travelling at 158 km/h – or around 100 mph, had their vehicle seized. The other four vehicles were detected doing speeds ranging between 130 km/h and 150 km/h.