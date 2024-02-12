Advertisement
Latest TD to join new political party says door is open to Kerry politicians to join

Feb 12, 2024 13:39 By radiokerrynews
Latest TD to join new political party says door is open to Kerry politicians to join
The latest TD to join Ireland's newest political party says he'll talk to anyone, including the Healy-Raes, about becoming part of the group.

Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has joined the Independent Ireland party; which was launched in November by deputies Michael Collins and Richard O'Donoghue.

The three had previously been high profile independents.

Kerry TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae have said they will remain independent and won't be joining the new party.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says the door is open for anyone to join.

