The latest TD to join Ireland's newest political party says he'll talk to anyone, including the Healy-Raes, about becoming part of the group.

Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has joined the Independent Ireland party; which was launched in November by deputies Michael Collins and Richard O'Donoghue.

The three had previously been high profile independents.

Kerry TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae have said they will remain independent and won't be joining the new party.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says the door is open for anyone to join.