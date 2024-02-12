The latest TD to join Ireland's newest political party says he'll talk to anyone, including the Healy-Raes, about becoming part of the group.
Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has joined the Independent Ireland party; which was launched in November by deputies Michael Collins and Richard O'Donoghue.
The three had previously been high profile independents.
Kerry TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae have said they will remain independent and won't be joining the new party.
Deputy Fitzmaurice says the door is open for anyone to join.
